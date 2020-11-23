WATCH | 'Ek staan met jou': Coconut Kelz went to Brackenfell to spread peace - and it's a whole vibe!

Satirist and comedian Coconut Kelz is back, and this time she is weighing in on the alleged racism saga at Brackenfell High School, “bringing peace and reconciliation”.

The school has hit the headlines over the past few weeks after it was reported that a group of parents held a private, unofficial matric ball in October which was only attended by white pupils. Two teachers from the school attended the event, which created an impression that the school was involved in its organisation.

Sunday Times Daily reported that racial tensions broke out over the matric ball, as EFF members mobilised a protest against racism at the Cape Town school.

Taking to Twitter, Kelz shared a video of her standing outside the school, saying she was there to bring “peace and reconciliation”.

“Ek staan met jou,” Kelz can be heard telling the community. “No, I am on your side, I promise. Don't worry.”

After getting stares from a distance, Kelz said, “S**t, I look like Julius cross-dressing. This is embarrassing.”

Watch the video below: