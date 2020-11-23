WATCH | 'Ek staan met jou': Coconut Kelz went to Brackenfell to spread peace - and it's a whole vibe!
Satirist and comedian Coconut Kelz is back, and this time she is weighing in on the alleged racism saga at Brackenfell High School, “bringing peace and reconciliation”.
The school has hit the headlines over the past few weeks after it was reported that a group of parents held a private, unofficial matric ball in October which was only attended by white pupils. Two teachers from the school attended the event, which created an impression that the school was involved in its organisation.
Sunday Times Daily reported that racial tensions broke out over the matric ball, as EFF members mobilised a protest against racism at the Cape Town school.
Taking to Twitter, Kelz shared a video of her standing outside the school, saying she was there to bring “peace and reconciliation”.
“Ek staan met jou,” Kelz can be heard telling the community. “No, I am on your side, I promise. Don't worry.”
After getting stares from a distance, Kelz said, “S**t, I look like Julius cross-dressing. This is embarrassing.”
Watch the video below:
Sunday is the new Wednesday 😝 https://t.co/tV7ja5QNHO— Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) November 22, 2020
Last week, the EFF's Julius Malema, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu called on the party's supporters to return to the area, nearly two weeks after the first violent confrontation between community members and EFF protesters.
TimesLIVE reported on Friday that about 1,000 EFF supporters joined the protest at the school. This was more than the number of protesters permitted by the City of Cape Town.
A man was assaulted by dozens of EFF members after he moved forward through a crowd to address the party's secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.
The SA Human Rights Commission condemned the violent protest but called for racism allegations to be probed.
“The alleged holding of a 'whites-only' event, if true, is also strongly condemned. No one should be allowed to bring back racial segregation to this country,” said the commission.
“The deep racial divisions of SA’s apartheid and colonial past cannot be healed while children are socialised separately on the basis of race and thus, as a nation, we will never be able to forge a SA where all are equal, free and are treated with dignity.”