Lifestyle

Ghislaine Maxwell in quarantine after jail staffer tests positive for Covid-19

The Jeffrey Epstein associate was checked for the virus last week using a rapid test which was negative

24 November 2020 - 13:26 By Radhika Anilkumar
Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in quarantine after a jail staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in quarantine after a jail staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell has been quarantined after staff tested positive for coronavirus at the jail where she is awaiting trial on charges she aided late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of girls, US prosecutors said in a letter on Monday.

The staff tested positive last week and Maxwell was checked for the virus on November 18 using a rapid test which was negative, the prosecutors said in a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan.

Maxwell was placed in quarantine at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for 14 days, said the letter.

Maxwell has not shown any symptoms of Covid-19 and will be tested again at the end of her two-week quarantine.

The British socialite is allowed to leave her cell three times a day for thirty minutes during which she can make personal phone calls.

Legal calls to her counsel are permitted for three hours a day in a room where she is alone without a jail staff.

Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom underage girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sexual acts in the mid-1990s, and not guilty to perjury for having denied involvement in such a scheme when she gave her deposition under oath. Her trial is scheduled for July 2021.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ghislaine Maxwell, former companion of Jeffery Epstein, arrested - what you need to know

Charges against Maxwell include enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts and transporting a minor with an intent to engage in ...
News
4 months ago

SA woman speaks on alleged abuse by Jeffrey Epstein in new Netflix doccie

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019.
News
5 months ago

'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' unmasks the twisted man behind the Gatsby-like facade

This important and deeply disturbing documentary series exposes the decades-long hell that the billionaire sex offender subjected many of his victims ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 SA Style Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Meet Phathutshedzo Makwarela, SA's storyteller in chief Lifestyle
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | November 22 to 28 2020 Lifestyle
  4. HOTEL REVIEW | Cascade Country Manor, Paarl, Western Cape Travel
  5. What Obama’s book says about Zuma, Mandela, Tutu and the ANC Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene