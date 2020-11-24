Where and how much? Ster-Kinekor are bringing back the drive-in cinema
Ster-Kinekor is bringing back the old school way of watching movies, with the launch of a drive-in cinema at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town this week.
The first drive-in experience will kick off on Friday at 7pm with the screening of Nicolas Cage’s latest film, Jiu Jitsu.
Movie fans will enjoy the experience of outdoor cinema and watching movies while sitting in their cars.
The Ster-Kinekor drive-in cinema will feature an LED outdoor movie screen, which offers viewers the best picture resolution for day and night screenings.
“All you have to do is use your car radio to tune into the film’s FM frequency and you’re set to go,” the tourist attraction said.
Tickets will cost R250 per car for new releases and R220 for older films. This is limited to private passenger vehicles only and one passenger per seat.
Covid-19 safety protocols
The V&A Waterfront is the only tourist attraction in SA to be considered Covid-19 safe. The attraction was awarded a “global safety and hygiene stamp” by the World Travel and Tourism Council in July.
The Waterfront joined an international list of 80 top travel destinations and 1,200 companies globally to be awarded the stamp. The stamp is awarded to destinations and attractions around the world only once all the health and hygiene protocols have been implemented.
