Where and how much? Ster-Kinekor are bringing back the drive-in cinema

Ster-Kinekor is bringing back the old school way of watching movies, with the launch of a drive-in cinema at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town this week.

The first drive-in experience will kick off on Friday at 7pm with the screening of Nicolas Cage’s latest film, Jiu Jitsu.

Movie fans will enjoy the experience of outdoor cinema and watching movies while sitting in their cars.

The Ster-Kinekor drive-in cinema will feature an LED outdoor movie screen, which offers viewers the best picture resolution for day and night screenings.

“All you have to do is use your car radio to tune into the film’s FM frequency and you’re set to go,” the tourist attraction said.