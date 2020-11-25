Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations as The Weeknd calls process 'corrupt'

Beyoncé dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favoured alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process “corrupt.”

Beyoncé's nine nods made her the second most nominated Grammy artist in history, with a total of 79, and came through projects that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the US.

The biggest shutout for the highest honours in the music industry was The Weeknd, whose critically acclaimed album After Hours, was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts for four weeks.

Variety called the omission of the R&B singer, who has been chosen to play the halftime show at the Super Bowl next year, “the biggest snub in memory.”

The Weeknd, in a Twitter post, said: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”