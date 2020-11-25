'Little benefit' in using Covid survivors' plasma to treat hospitalised patients

Using blood plasma from Covid-19 survivors to treat patients with severe pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus showed little benefit, according to data released on Tuesday from a clinical trial in Argentina.

The therapy known as convalescent plasma, which delivers antibodies from Covid-19 survivors to infected people, did not significantly improve patients' health status or reduce their risk of dying from the disease any better than a placebo, the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found.

Despite limited evidence of its efficacy, convalescent plasma, which US President Donald Trump touted in August as a “historic breakthrough,” has been frequently given to patients in the US.

In October, a small study from India suggested convalescent plasma improved symptoms in Covid-19 patients, such as shortness of breath and fatigue, but did not reduce the risk of death or progression to severe disease after 28 days.