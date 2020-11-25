Lifestyle

Meghan details 'losing' second child while holding Archie

25 November 2020 - 12:17 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Estelle Shirborn
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she had a miscarriage in a New York Times opinion piece. Stock image.
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she had a miscarriage in a New York Times opinion piece. Stock image.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she had a miscarriage - an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.

Prince Harry's wife wrote about the experience in detail, saying it took place on a morning in July while she was caring for Archie, the couple's son.

She said she realised "something was not right" after feeling a "sharp cramp" while changing Archie's diaper, according to the Daily Mail

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan wrote.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

WATCH | Meghan on staying away from social media, making the world better for Archie

The duchess revealed she has 'not been on social media for a very long time' for her 'own self-preservation'.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Earlier this year, Meghan spoke about how motherhood had made her “more courageous” as a leader.

The duchess revealed this during Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit.

“It makes you so concerned for the world they're going to inherit, and the things you're able to tolerate on your own are not the same you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for.

“You go every day, how can I make this better for him? How can I make this better for Archie? That is a shared belief between me and my husband.”

She also revealed that she and the duke were focused on spending quality time with the one-year-old during lockdown.

The couple moved to California after stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family earlier this year.

They later set firmer roots in the US with the purchase of their first home in Santa Barbara.

- Additional reporting by Reuters

MORE:

Agency apologises to Harry, Meghan for taking 'illegal' snaps of Archie at home

The duke and duchess of Sussex filed a lawsuit in July over the “drone images”.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

'If you listen to what I actually say, it's not controversial': Meghan on public remarks

The duchess of Sussex says she tries to be “authentic” in public comments.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Prince Harry on living in LA, teaching Archie rugby

Prince Harry has revealed he's "loving" life in the US, and hopes to teach his son Archie to play rugby during their time there.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | The sweet way Chrissy Teigen, friends honoured son Jack

Barely a month after the tragic loss of her unborn son Jack, Chrissy Teigen has shared the sweet and touching ways she and her friends honoured his ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 SA Style Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Meet Phathutshedzo Makwarela, SA's storyteller in chief Lifestyle
  3. Huawei’s Black Friday deals continue with special offers on smartphones Lifestyle
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | November 22 to 28 2020 Lifestyle
  5. HOTEL REVIEW | Cascade Country Manor, Paarl, Western Cape Travel

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout