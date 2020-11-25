Meghan details 'losing' second child while holding Archie

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she had a miscarriage - an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.

Prince Harry's wife wrote about the experience in detail, saying it took place on a morning in July while she was caring for Archie, the couple's son.

She said she realised "something was not right" after feeling a "sharp cramp" while changing Archie's diaper, according to the Daily Mail.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan wrote.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."