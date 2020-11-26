Chrissy Teigen steps back from Twitter as she's in a 'grief depression hole'

US model Chrissy Teigen has announced her decision to step back from her social media account as she's in a “grief depression hole”.

The cookbook author revealed this in a Twitter post to her 13.4 million followers on Thursday morning.

In the tweet, the mom of two said, “I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon.

“They’ll call when I'm better and ready for pickup and you can swing by and grab me, OK? Thank you and love you!" she jokingly added.