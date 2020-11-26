Local quotas & higher subscription fees?: Here's how proposed regulations could change the way you Netflix

Streaming services such as Netflix could soon be forced to provide 30% local content.

This comes after the department of communications and digital technologies tabled its proposal on Wednesday, calling for local content quotas on streaming services.

The proposal was made by the department’s chief director of broadcasting policy, Collin Mashile.

It comes just weeks after plans were announced that anyone who has access to streaming services on any electronic device should start paying for a TV licence.

Here is what you need to know:

30% local content

According to Mashile, local content on streaming services would create opportunities for SA production companies and the creative industry sector.

He said the numbers and revenue performance of South African drama and music should be enabled by further policy interventions within the audiovisual broadcasting space.