Racing great Lewis Hamilton named GQ's 'Game Changer of the Year'

Britain's 100-year-old charity hero Captain Tom Moore and motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton have topped GQ magazine's Men of the Year Awards.

The men's fashion and style magazine also honoured campaigning soccer player Marcus Rashford and actress Lashana Lynch, among others, at a virtual ceremony broadcast on Thursday via GQ's YouTube channel and hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

It named veteran singer, song writer and TV personality Ozzy Osbourne as winner of its lifetime achievement award.

Moore, a World War Two veteran, won the 'Inspiration' category after raising 32 million pounds ($43 million) for Britain's health service and charities at the height of the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps of his garden.

Since completing his walking feat, Moore has been knighted by Queen Elizabeth, scored a No. 1 single, written a book and signed a deal to film a biopic of his life. Last month he launched a podcast series to tackle isolation among the elderly.