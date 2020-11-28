A horse, a girl and Mzansi: SA stars in Disney's new 'Black Beauty' film

Black Beauty, the 1877 classic book by Anna Sewell, has long been a beloved read by South Africans and now will once again enthral local audiences with a new film shot right here in Mzansi.

Disney's Black Beauty was released on Friday and can be viewed on in Disney Plus.

Filming began in SA in October 2019 and the movie was predominantly shot in Cape Town. It features the scenery at Val de Vie Winelands Estate in Paarl and Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West.

Piketberg, east of Saldanha Bay, with its low mountain range formed from Table Mountain sandstone, was the location for the mountainous scenes, and other scenes were filmed in Stellenbosch.

There are also a few short scenes filmed in New York and in the city's Central Park.