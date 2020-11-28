Upcycling the dress is a new trend for modern brides, SA survey finds

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.

The traditional rhyme about what a bride should wear for good luck may as well be a practical guide for modern brides wanting to save some money for after the wedding.

Especially if that “something borrowed” refers to the dress.

A survey conducted in November by online classifieds platform Gumtree asked South Africans where they keep their wedding dresses, only to find that half of the 1,800 respondents had rented theirs.