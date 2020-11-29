10 years on, there's still an appetite for iconic local movie 'Spud'

As the SA story celebrates a decade in film, Trevor Crighton takes a look at its impact — and where the Crazy Eight are now

Next week Thursday marks a decade since Spud, a local film based on a 2005 book set in 1994, was released in South Africa.



Spud was already a cultural phenomenon in this country — and, to some extent, around the world — when the film adaptation brought the tender, comic coming-of-age story about a young boy finding his way at a prestigious school in the newly-minted post-apartheid SA, to the big screen...