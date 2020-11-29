Five things millennials can't stand about baby boomers

Radhika Sanghani on the many irritating inter-generational divides of our times

The sight of it makes every millennial's blood run cold. With its blank finality, lack of warmth, and overtones of passive aggression, there is no punctuation more terrifying than the full stop.



Compared to the allure of ellipsis or an enthusiastic exclamation mark (so beloved by millennials like me that I have one tattooed on my wrist), the use of a full stop - be it at the end of an e-mail, WhatsApp, or even this very sentence - is nothing short of intimidating...