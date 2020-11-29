Lifestyle

Five things millennials can't stand about baby boomers

Radhika Sanghani on the many irritating inter-generational divides of our times

29 November 2020 - 00:03 By Radhika Sanghani

The sight of it makes every millennial's blood run cold. With its blank finality, lack of warmth, and overtones of passive aggression, there is no punctuation more terrifying than the full stop.

Compared to the allure of ellipsis or an enthusiastic exclamation mark (so beloved by millennials like me that I have one tattooed on my wrist), the use of a full stop - be it at the end of an e-mail, WhatsApp, or even this very sentence - is nothing short of intimidating...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 SA Style Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Meghan details 'losing' second child while holding Archie Lifestyle
  3. 'Pelvage' is the new cleavage - just ask our local celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Meet Phathutshedzo Makwarela, SA's storyteller in chief Lifestyle
  5. Love in the time of lockdown: take our sex survey now Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...