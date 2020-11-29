IN PICS | Legacy of a love affair with cars goes on auction

Louis Coetzer died in a car accident in January, but his legacy as one of the most respected car collectors in the country will live on as his cars go on auction next weekend.



Among Coetzer's treasures are two 1973 Chevrolet Ranger two-door coupés that bear the Springbok emblem on the bonnet. These vehicles were designed and produced in SA but the ones bearing the emblem stopped being produced after the South African Athletic Association argued copyright infringement over the use of the springbok, which already belonged to the official rugby team...