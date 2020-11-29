Filmmaker

'It's a love letter to black resilience': Sir Steve McQueen on 'Small Axe'

At 51, the multi-talented British director has achieved more than most of his peers

The prospect of interviewing Sir Steve McQueen is a daunting one. The Oscar winner, visual artist and knighted British filmmaker is one of the biggest cultural influencers right now, so when he yawns after my first question, panic sets in.



Seemingly, he is not pleased or interested in me asking how he would describe himself. “I want everybody to do well,” he says, flatly. “Yeah, I want everybody to be happy, if that makes sense.”..