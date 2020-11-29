Opinion
Mzansi's ability to booze shouldn't be regarded as a badge of honour
We need to tackle SA's binge-drinking culture the same way we tackled the 'Jerusalema' challenge, writes Zakithi Buthelezi
29 November 2020 - 00:01
A month ago, I celebrated six months of sobriety. The week building up to that point was marked by a profound sense of déjà vu. Throughout my 20s I have amassed solid clean time, ticking boxes for those around me, only to return to my binge drinking on a grander scale. Why was it different this time around? It was for me.
I first tasted beer at a friend's braai aged 16. It tasted awful, an acquired taste I would grow to love, not for how well it paired with some biltong on a Saturday afternoon but for what it gave me - a heightened sense of self and delusions of grandeur, to name two things...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.