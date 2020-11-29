Opinion

Mzansi's ability to booze shouldn't be regarded as a badge of honour

We need to tackle SA's binge-drinking culture the same way we tackled the 'Jerusalema' challenge, writes Zakithi Buthelezi

A month ago, I celebrated six months of sobriety. The week building up to that point was marked by a profound sense of déjà vu. Throughout my 20s I have amassed solid clean time, ticking boxes for those around me, only to return to my binge drinking on a grander scale. Why was it different this time around? It was for me.



I first tasted beer at a friend's braai aged 16. It tasted awful, an acquired taste I would grow to love, not for how well it paired with some biltong on a Saturday afternoon but for what it gave me - a heightened sense of self and delusions of grandeur, to name two things...