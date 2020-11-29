Partying in a pandemic: inside SA's clubbing scene

The joyous, murky chaos that is nightclubbing is set to continue this summer — at least until pumpkin hour

Jes Graham is on a Zoom call, time-travelling back to summer 2019. The third-year student's descriptions of nights out have a syrupy, luminous glow; already nostalgic despite being just months ago.'



"January was ... nice," Jes recalls. "Death of Glitter [an underground clubkid queer utopia event], my friends having gigs, happy times, dressing up, stopping at the Engen in the middle of the night for snacks ... strange characters that make a night memorable; everyone's happy, dancing ..."..