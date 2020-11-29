Humour

Sadly Covid hasn't cured us of the need to touch hands with strangers

I truly believed at the start of lockdown that by now, handshaking and hugging would be things of the past

I can think of very few people who were as prepared for Covid-19 than one Michael Joseph Jackson. Most people thought he was as bizarre and as creepy as hell for always appearing in public wearing gloves and a face mask. I have struggled with OCD and a pretty severe case of germaphobia all my life, and as a result I totally understood where the reclusive King of Pop was coming from.



Unfortunately for me, I've always been about nine zeros away from being a billionaire. And, as we all know, the difference between being "eccentric" and being committed to a Fort Napier psychiatric ward is your bank balance, so I've resisted wearing gloves everywhere I go. But while "Wacko Jacko" was watching out for Ebola, SARS and Covid-19, he was blindsided by a deadlier disease in the person of a Dr Conrad Murray...