Series Review

'The Crown' becomes a far more dramatically meaty show in season 4

This is thanks in no small part to the introduction of two singular and strong women to the series: Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana

For three seasons, The Crown, Peter Morgan's dramatisation of the life and times of Queen Elizabeth and the Windsor family has sailed ably along on the back of some visually sumptuous period recreations, steady performances and a tendency to give the benefit of the doubt to its heroine.



It's been pleasantly entertaining and engaging enough, even if it's had a tendency to avoid criticising the queen and the Windsors too harshly...