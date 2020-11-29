Motoring
What's the difference between the road and racing versions of the Polo GTI?
Waldo Swiegers gets behind the wheel of a racer purpose-built for the Oettinger Polo Cup to find out
29 November 2020 - 00:00
Two examples of the popular Volkswagen Polo GTI are parked next to each other. One, a comfortable, rapid road-going version; the other a purpose-built racer for the Oettinger Polo Cup.
It's not every day you get to see the latter up close, let alone drive one. But here I am at Zwartkops Raceway about to do just that, after some careful arrangements with the custodians of the vehicle, Volkswagen Motorsport and Graeme Nathan Motorsport...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.