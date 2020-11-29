Motoring

What's the difference between the road and racing versions of the Polo GTI?

Waldo Swiegers gets behind the wheel of a racer purpose-built for the Oettinger Polo Cup to find out

Two examples of the popular Volkswagen Polo GTI are parked next to each other. One, a comfortable, rapid road-going version; the other a purpose-built racer for the Oettinger Polo Cup.



It's not every day you get to see the latter up close, let alone drive one. But here I am at Zwartkops Raceway about to do just that, after some careful arrangements with the custodians of the vehicle, Volkswagen Motorsport and Graeme Nathan Motorsport...