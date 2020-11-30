Unprecedented pandemic brings new words to our world

While some may think there are no words to sum up the events of 2020, Oxford Languages thinks there are too many. That’s why this year, rather than selecting a single word, it has announced a special report, Words of an Unprecedented Year.

Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Dictionaries, said: “I’ve never witnessed a year in language like the one we’ve just had. The Oxford team was identifying hundreds of significant new words and usages as the year unfolded, dozens of which would have been a slam dunk for Word of the Year at any other time. It’s both unprecedented and a little ironic — in a year that left us speechless, 2020 has been filled with new words unlike any other.”

Previously, the Oxford Word of the Year has been selected as a word or expression shown through usage evidence to reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past 12 months, and to have potential as a term of lasting cultural significance.

In 2020, there are several categories.

The language of Covid-19

Dating back to the 1960s, coronavirus was previously mainly used by scientific and medical specialists but, by April 2020, it had become one of the most frequently used nouns in the English language, exceeding even the usage of the word time. By May, it had been surpassed by Covid-19.

The arrival of the pandemic (a word which has seen usage increase by more than 57,000% this year) has undoubtedly brought with it a language of its own, revitalising existing words and introducing us to new ones. Depending on where you are in the world, you may have experienced a circuit breaker, lockdown or have been asked to shelter-in-place, all words that saw huge increases in use from March. Many of us formed support bubbles or pods, started to wear face masks or face coverings, and became familiar with calling medics, delivery drivers, and supermarket staff key workers, frontliners or essential workers.