Will Covid-19 vaccines protect us? And does efficacy equal effectiveness?

The front-runners in the Covid-19 vaccine race have emerged with different success rates for their shots in clinical trials, but what does that mean for the global fight against the pandemic?

US drugmakers Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna have each said their coronavirus vaccines have an efficacy rate of about 95% and a Russian project touted 92% efficacy for its Sputnik V vaccine.

Britain's AstraZeneca announced an average efficacy rate of 70%, still well above the 50% rate that US regulators have said they want to see before approving a Covid-19 vaccine for use.

WHAT ARE EFFICACY NUMBERS?

If a vaccine has an efficacy of, say, 80%, it means that if 100 people who have not previously been infected by the coronavirus are given the vaccine, on average 80 of them will not get the disease that the virus causes: Covid-19. These rates relate to vaccines administered and monitored in controlled circumstances, such as clinical trials.