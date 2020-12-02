'Juno' star Ellen Page comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot

The Oscar-nominated actor went on to ask fans for their patience, revealing that while his joy is “real, it is also fragile”.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.

“In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of whom were Black and Latinx trans women. To the political leaders who work to criminalise trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands.

“You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren't being 'cancelled', you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks.”

Elliot concluded the statement by saying, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

“To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Page, 33, was nominated for an Academy Award for playing a pregnant teenager in 2007 film Juno and starred in other movies including 2010 sci-fi thriller Inception. The actor currently appears in Netflix superhero series Umbrella Academy.

- Additional reporting by Reuters

TimesLIVE