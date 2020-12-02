Lifestyle

Queen to 'spend Christmas quietly' at Windsor while Sussexes remain in US

02 December 2020 - 08:25 By Michael Holden and Khanyisile Ngcobo
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will celebrate a quiet Christmas at Windsor Castle.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip will celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of their usual choice of Sandringham amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

“Having considered all the appropriate advice, the queen and Duke of Edinburgh have decided this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor,” a spokesperson said.

Britain's royal family usually spends the festive period in Sandringham in Norfolk, east England, but the Christmas Day church service there was considered unviable because it might attract crowds, according to a royal source.

It remains unclear how other members of the royal family plan to celebrate the holiday.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend Christmas at their Montecito home in California, where they moved with their son Archie after stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year. 

According to Elle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will remain in the US over the festive season due in part to the UK's latest lockdown and the postponement of Meghan's privacy trial against British newspaper Mail on Sunday

The website reported the couple will likely spend the day with Meghan's mother Doria.

Reuters

