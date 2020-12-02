Queen to 'spend Christmas quietly' at Windsor while Sussexes remain in US

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip will celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of their usual choice of Sandringham amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

“Having considered all the appropriate advice, the queen and Duke of Edinburgh have decided this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor,” a spokesperson said.

Britain's royal family usually spends the festive period in Sandringham in Norfolk, east England, but the Christmas Day church service there was considered unviable because it might attract crowds, according to a royal source.