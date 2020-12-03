Prince Harry suggests Covid a rebuke by nature of our 'bad behaviour'

Prince Harry has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic is a rebuke from nature as he called for more action to tackle climate change.

The prince spoke during a conversation about the environment with the CEO of a streaming platform for climate documentaries.

“Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it's almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behaviour, to really take a moment and think about what we've done,” Harry said.

“It's certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature. We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back.”