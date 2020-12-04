WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi joins fight against GBV in new TikTok challenge

Tunzi is an ambassador against GBV on the African continent. She was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year when he was appointed as the chairperson of the AU.

Tunzi's ongoing work against GBV started back in August 2019, when she was crowned Miss SA.

The night she was crowned, Tunzi said: “We have absolutely no reason to keep smiling because the country's women are dying every day and mostly people are doing nothing about it. It is not up to us; it’s up to perpetrators to start doing right.”

So far, the challenge's hashtag #MyBodyStandup has garnered more than 1.4 million views on the app.

Some of the names that have taken part by busting a move to the song include the rapper Gigi and TikTok sensations such as Justin De Nobrega, Kelsey Maggott, Matthew J Power, Witney Ramabulana, Mpho Mudau and Shawnee Reid, to name a few.

Check the videos below: