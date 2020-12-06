Art

Artist Frances Goodman's sequin nudes are a reflection on lockdown

The artist's recent exhibition, 'Uneventful Days', engages with the sense many had while homebound that a revelation might have been at hand

"Within three weeks of lockdown, people were saying they'd had epiphanies and completely changed," says artist Frances Goodman.



She recalls people telling her that they'd changed fundamental things about their lives, even their diets...