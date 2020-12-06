Opinion

Good leaders cost millions. Bad leaders cost billions

When you find a good leader, embrace them, reward them and just let them get on with it, writes Mark Barnes

I really had no choice but to be a Blue Bulls supporter. I went to high school in a small town in Mpumalanga, and we didn't have our own provincial rugby team — and still don't.



In my first year at high school I was lucky to be included in the bus that went to Loftus Versfeld (the home stadium of then Northern Transvaal, now Blue Bulls) in Pretoria, now Tshwane...