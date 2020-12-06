IN PICS | Andile Dyalvane honours his ancestors by bringing his famed ceramics home
The acclaimed ceramicist's latest works are due to be exhibited in New York, but first they made their debut in a tiny Eastern Cape village
06 December 2020 - 00:02
When a Stuttafords Van Lines truck arrived in the tiny village of Ngobozana in the Eastern Cape (population approximately 532) one recent Friday morning, it was met with ululation and dancing.
After a 1,300km journey from Cape Town along potholed roads and winding rural passes, its arrival was no small feat. But the contents were the real cause for celebration: 19 large ceramic sculptures by Cape Town-based artist Andile Dyalvane...
