Series Review

Pressures of work in the high-stakes financial world animate new drama, 'Industry'

This British series examines the stresses of young people caught up in situations where they're forced to grow up too quickly

In the uncertain world faced by university graduates entering the workplace today, the old expectations of career paths and social mobility are crumbling. Contrary to popular opinion, many Millennials are working their butts off without being guaranteed the rewards that hard work used to pay to their parents' generation because so many social structures have become unstable.



In this environment, how does this young workforce manage to keep their sanity and hold onto some sort of sense of morality and identity?..