Strategies for surviving men: every SA woman has them — or should

Tara Penny on what to do when a man goes from playfully awful to downright dangerous

One of my friends was recently called a "dickhead" for refusing to meet a man at his house for a first date. Now, this is not her first rodeo in the often-frightening online dating game. She's been called a "prude" for refusing to send strangers nudes and has been sent porn links by people she's never met.



But this time seemed a little more sinister...