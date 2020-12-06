Tragedy is at the heart of Jack Mantis's award-winning SA music video

There are the Emmys, the Oscars, the Golden Globes — and then there is the Hollywood South Film Festival, where South African musician Jack Mantis walked away last month with the Best Music Video for his single Beth. Hollywood South Film Festival is a three-day juried showcase for independent commercial films.



Shot in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Colesburg and Cape Town by German director Roman Muelleger, and conceptualised by Mantis and Muelleger, the music video is a homage to a lost love...