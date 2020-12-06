Lifestyle

Zahara: I’m not here to make hits

Megastar Zahara opens up about the pain that drove her to drink, the men who hurt and terrified her, and how she wants to give hope with her music, writes Leonie Wagner

06 December 2020 - 00:00

Semi-deflated rose-gold balloons lie scattered in the lounge. On the table is a half-eaten birthday cake topped with a miniature edible guitar. South African Music Award statuettes in the shape of a Z line the walls. The sound of melodic humming echoes through the house. There’s no mistaking the gravelly voice of the great Zahara.

There are guitars around every corner in her home. The four damaged instruments leaning on a wall have their own stories...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Don’t send your children to St Anne's, Coconut Kelz tells black parents Lifestyle
  2. SA's luxe safari spots shine at the 2020 World Travel Awards Travel
  3. Restaurant Mosaic to close as top chef Chantel Dartnall starts 'new adventure' Food
  4. IN PICS | KwaZulu-Natal bush escape voted the world's top luxury villa Travel
  5. What’s new on Showmax in December 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...