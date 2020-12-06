Zahara: I’m not here to make hits
Megastar Zahara opens up about the pain that drove her to drink, the men who hurt and terrified her, and how she wants to give hope with her music, writes Leonie Wagner
06 December 2020 - 00:00
Semi-deflated rose-gold balloons lie scattered in the lounge. On the table is a half-eaten birthday cake topped with a miniature edible guitar. South African Music Award statuettes in the shape of a Z line the walls. The sound of melodic humming echoes through the house. There’s no mistaking the gravelly voice of the great Zahara.
There are guitars around every corner in her home. The four damaged instruments leaning on a wall have their own stories...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.