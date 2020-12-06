Zahara: I’m not here to make hits

Megastar Zahara opens up about the pain that drove her to drink, the men who hurt and terrified her, and how she wants to give hope with her music, writes Leonie Wagner

Semi-deflated rose-gold balloons lie scattered in the lounge. On the table is a half-eaten birthday cake topped with a miniature edible guitar. South African Music Award statuettes in the shape of a Z line the walls. The sound of melodic humming echoes through the house. There’s no mistaking the gravelly voice of the great Zahara.



There are guitars around every corner in her home. The four damaged instruments leaning on a wall have their own stories...