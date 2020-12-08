Bob Dylan sells entire catalog of songs to Universal Music

Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music Group's music publishing arm, the company said on Monday.

The deal includes Dylan's iconic 1960s counterculture songs like Blowin' in the Wind and Like a Rolling Stone, the company said in a statement, but did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Dylan's song catalog was previously administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing, according to a Variety report.

The 79-year-old American singer-songwriter, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, has sold more than 125 million records around the world.

