Lifestyle

Working in the nude - one of the perks of the Covid-19 lockdown?

The downside of remote work, however, is a lack of education around cybercrime, two reports have highlighted

08 December 2020 - 11:51 By TimesLIVE
Working from home in the nude is a perk for some during the lockdown.
Working from home in the nude is a perk for some during the lockdown.
Image: 123RF/Theartofphoto

People working from home during the pandemic have discovered guilty pleasures they would like to keep, according to a study.

During research commissioned by cybersecurity company Kaspersky on the opportunities opened up by working from home in SA, 15% of respondents said they liked working without clothes.

Other novelties favoured by employees in SA include binge-watching Netflix (33%) and working outside in the garden or on a balcony (32%).

Commenting on the global study's overall findings, the company said: "Aside from working in the nude, which is still far from mainstream, the majority of respondents benefitted from simply working in comfortable clothes: 66% got used to this lifestyle and would like to make it the norm in the future."

"Saying goodbye to long commutes also made employees happier as they could wake up five minutes before work started, while many also enjoyed taking a nap during the day (42%)."

Here’s what the office of 2021 should look like

Let’s convert open-plan spaces into the meeting rooms and quiet corners people need to do their best work
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Other treats favoured by employees include more time for video games (15%), takeaway lunches (18%) and showering less often (10%).

The downside of remote work, however, is a lack of education around cybercrime.

Marina Titova, head of consumer product marketing at Kaspersky, urged people to take precautions to ensure their devices remain secure.

“When you work from home your privacy is put at greater risk, making it vital you remember to take care of your digital security.”

This is borne out by the KnowBe4 Africa Cybersecurity Research Report 2020, which surveyed people in SA, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Mauritius and Botswana.

It found 24% of respondents indicated they were affected by cybercrime while working from home.

Across all eight countries, while there’s a growing awareness of the risks that come with cybercrime, people are still taking unnecessary risks, the report stated.

"Around 63.98% would give away their personal information if they believed there was a need for it, or if they understood what it was being used for, which is a measured response in light of government and organisation requests for data to verify identity.

Online fraud marred Black Friday weekend

Cases of suspected online retail fraud coming from SA rose by 6.59% during the start of the 2020 holiday shopping season compared to the same period ...
News
4 days ago

"However, the concern lies in the 7% who would give away personal information if they got something back in return, like a discount, and the 6% who do it all the time.

"This is supported by the fact that only 46% could define ransomware, nearly 20% have forwarded a spam or hoax e-mail, 30% have clicked on a phishing e-mail, 33.41% have fallen for a con artist or a scam, and 52.7% have had a virus on their PC."

E-mail security is one of the biggest threats facing the average user, yet “most people don’t realise what a risky e-mail looks like or how their actions could result in their systems becoming infected”.

It its report, Kaspersky suggests these steps:

  • Do not share personal information or permit access to your accounts with third parties unless it is completely necessary. This will minimise the chances of it being found on the internet.
  • Apply webcam protection to prevent unauthorised access to your camera.
  • Start using Privacy Checker to configure your social media profiles according to the level of privacy you prefer.
  • Secure your Wi-Fi by setting a new password and updating the router’s firmware.

TimesLIVE

LISTEN HERE:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

READ MORE:

SA firms lack will to fight cybercrime

International law enforcement agencies are making huge strides against cybercrime syndicates - but in SA, trying to secure co-operation from ...
News
6 days ago

Make the most of the right to choose where to work

ANALYSIS | Smart businesses will reconfigure jobs to get the best mix of in-office and remote skills
World
1 week ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The scourge of cyber attacks on banking apps — and its antidote

Mobile tech company Upstream which warned in September that it had detected malware on 1.7-million SA mobile devices using its service in 2019
Business
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  2. Buy the best: We ranked Christmas mince pies from major supermarkets Food
  3. Zahara: I’m not here to make hits Lifestyle
  4. Restaurant Mosaic to close as top chef Chantel Dartnall starts 'new adventure' Food
  5. Partying in a pandemic: inside SA's clubbing scene Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA