Working in the nude - one of the perks of the Covid-19 lockdown?

People working from home during the pandemic have discovered guilty pleasures they would like to keep, according to a study.

During research commissioned by cybersecurity company Kaspersky on the opportunities opened up by working from home in SA, 15% of respondents said they liked working without clothes.

Other novelties favoured by employees in SA include binge-watching Netflix (33%) and working outside in the garden or on a balcony (32%).

Commenting on the global study's overall findings, the company said: "Aside from working in the nude, which is still far from mainstream, the majority of respondents benefitted from simply working in comfortable clothes: 66% got used to this lifestyle and would like to make it the norm in the future."

"Saying goodbye to long commutes also made employees happier as they could wake up five minutes before work started, while many also enjoyed taking a nap during the day (42%)."