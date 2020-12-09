2020 'on course to being one of the warmest on record' as emissions hit new high

Greenhouse gas emissions reached a new high last year, putting the world on track for an average temperature rise of 3°C, a UN report showed on Wednesday.

The report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) — the latest to suggest the world is hurtling towards extreme climate change — follows a year of sobering weather extremes, including rapid ice loss in the Arctic as well as record heatwaves and wildfires in Siberia and the US west.

On Monday, researchers at Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service said last month was the hottest-ever November on record.

“The year 2020 is on course to be one of the warmest on record, while wildfires, storms and droughts continue to wreak havoc,” said Inger Andersen, UNEP's Executive Director.

The annual “emissions gap” report measures the gap between anticipated emissions and those consistent with limiting the global temperature rise this century as agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement.