Lifestyle

Kamala Harris, Mackenzie Scott make debut on Forbes' 100 most powerful women list

German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a tenth consecutive year headed up the group of 100 women

09 December 2020 - 08:56 By Matthew Lavietes
US vice-president-elect Kamala Harris has made her debut on the Forbes list of most powerful women.
US vice-president-elect Kamala Harris has made her debut on the Forbes list of most powerful women.
Image: Jim Bourg/Reuters

Female leaders who have stood out for their handling of the coronavirus earned honours on Tuesday in the annual Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women, which highlighted women's roles in battling the global pandemic.

Women from prime ministers to corporate executives earned spots in the list for their achievements helping mitigate and control the deadly contagious virus, which has infected more than 67 million people and caused 1.54 million deaths, Forbes said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike were particularly effective, it said.

“Where they differ in age, nationality and job description, they are united in the ways they have been using their platforms to address the unique challenges of 2020,” Forbes said on its website.

It quoted Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, also on the list, who said recently that “countries where human rights are respected and where women are able to reach top positions in society are also the countries that are the best-equipped to handle crises by Covid-19.”

'Yizo Yizo' actor’s daughter, Doja Cat, makes Forbes Under 30 list

LOL! Mzansi is celebrating Doja Cat like she grew up kwa Dlamini ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

New Zealand eliminated coronavirus infections with a strict lockdown, reporting just over 2,000 cases of the virus and 25 deaths.

Taiwan kept the pandemic under control after instituting strict restrictions and largely closing its borders in January, long before Western countries, limiting cases of the virus to just over 700 and seven deaths, it said.

Of the 17 newcomers to the Forbes list, Carol Tomé, CEO of United Parcel Service, where delivery volumes skyrocketed during lockdowns, and Linda Rendle, CEO of Clorox, which boosted production of cleaning goods, were noted for their work.

At CVS Health, Karen Lynch, who becomes CEO in February, took over the pharmacy giant's Covid response and extensive network of testing sites. In 2021, she will be responsible for overseeing vaccine distribution at the company's nearly 10,000 US locations.

Stacey Cunningham, the first woman to head the New York Stock Exchange, made the “swift” decision to shut down in-person trading as the virus was spreading in March, it said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a tenth consecutive year headed up the group of 100 women that also included leaders in entertainment, technology, philanthropy and finance from 30 countries.

Other honorees included US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Queen Elizabeth, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Rihanna.

 — Additional reporting by TimesLIVE

Thomson Reuters Foundation

READ MORE:

The 2020 Instagram rich list is out - here's who made it and how much they make per sponsored post

Dwayne Johnson, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande are among the top five richest Instagram influencers
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji makes Forbes list as the highest paid YouTuber

Forbes has released a list of 2019's highest paid YouTubers and eight-year-old Ryan Kaji is at the top
Lifestyle
11 months ago

'It's about how you use your voice': Leandri Janse van Vuuren on being one of Africa's most influential women

Leandri Janse van Vuuren says social media influencers also do remarkable work in the real world.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  2. Buy the best: We ranked Christmas mince pies from major supermarkets Food
  3. Zahara: I’m not here to make hits Lifestyle
  4. What happens once you get a Covid-19 vaccine? Here's what you need to know Lifestyle
  5. Working in the nude - one of the perks of the Covid-19 lockdown? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...