Miss SA beauties vow to make country 'proud' at international pageants
Shudufhadzo Musida, Thato Mosehle and Natasha Joubert will represent SA at three international pageants next year
The three Miss SA finalists set to represent SA at three different international pageants next year have vowed to make the country “proud” and fly SA's flag high on the international stage.
Reigning Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida will be participating in the Miss World pageant while first runner-up Thato Mosehle will be taking part in the Miss Supranational contest, the first person under the official Miss SA Organisation banner to do so.
The first Miss Supranational competition began in 2009 in Poland with 40 countries from about the world represented. Now, more than 80 competitors take part.
This year's event was also postponed until next year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Natasha Joubert, meanwhile, will represent SA at the Miss Universe pageant, which was postponed to 2021, as Miss Universe SA 2020.
Musida, who took over the reins from Sasha-Lee Olivier at a glittery event back in October, expressed excitement at representing SA at the Miss World pageant “particularly as it celebrates a milestone anniversary, and following in the footsteps of those who have gone before me”.
“It is an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to represent this country and have the words ‘Miss SA’ blazoned across my chest. I want to do SA proud!” she said.
Mosehle, meanwhile, spoke of her historic entry to Miss Supranational, saying, “SA will be part of this pageant for the first time ever under the Miss SA umbrella. I feel like I’m being given the privilege of holding the pen that will write the history for SA women in this competition.
'The values that the Miss Supranational Organisation have include being aspirational and inspirational while still being true to oneself which is the essence of who I am. I’m so excited to represent my country in Poland next year and I’m going to do my best to become the first person from this country to take the title.”
Speaking of following in Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's footsteps at the Miss Universe pageant, Joubert said she is aware that she has big shoes to fill when she takes part in the event next year.
“I am truly honoured and humbled to be representing my beloved SA. Never in a million years did I think a year back, as I watched our reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi being crowned, that I would be chosen as the woman to go and defend the title and show the world how strong, powerful, diverse and unique SA women are!
“It’s been a lifelong dream that I get to live out and will forever be grateful to the Miss SA Organisation for granting me this once in a lifetime opportunity. I hope to make my country proud and show the rest of the world what South Africans are made of, just as all the women who came before me did so well!”