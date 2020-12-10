Miss SA beauties vow to make country 'proud' at international pageants

The three Miss SA finalists set to represent SA at three different international pageants next year have vowed to make the country “proud” and fly SA's flag high on the international stage.

Reigning Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida will be participating in the Miss World pageant while first runner-up Thato Mosehle will be taking part in the Miss Supranational contest, the first person under the official Miss SA Organisation banner to do so.

The first Miss Supranational competition began in 2009 in Poland with 40 countries from about the world represented. Now, more than 80 competitors take part.

This year's event was also postponed until next year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Natasha Joubert, meanwhile, will represent SA at the Miss Universe pageant, which was postponed to 2021, as Miss Universe SA 2020.