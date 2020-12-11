Climate change: Greta Thunberg says world 'still speeding in the wrong direction'

Five years on from the Paris Agreement on climate change, the world remains in denial over the actions needed to prevent catastrophic warming, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday.

The deal was adopted on Dec. 12, 2015 by 196 countries but, so far, global leaders have failed to deliver on its promises, she said in a video that urged her 10.5 million Instagram followers to #FightFor1point5.

That was a reference to the ambition set out in the accord to hold the rise in average global temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The video showed images of politicians and bureaucrats hugging and cheering when the Paris Agreement was signed.

Yet the five years subsequent years have been the hottest years ever recorded, Thunberg said in the video, which mixed her sober address to camera with dystopian images of fire and flooding.