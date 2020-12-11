Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19 but says she's 'feeling fine'

US TV show host Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for Covid-19 but assured fans that she is feeling fine.

The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show shared the news of her diagnosis on her various social media pages on Thursday evening.

In a short note posted on her Instagram and Twitter pages, the comedienne did not explain how she contracted the deadly virus but said “anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified and I am following all proper CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines”.

DeGeneres rounded off the statement by informing fans that she'd see them after the holidays and urged everyone to stay “healthy and safe”.