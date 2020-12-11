Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19 but says she's 'feeling fine'
Production of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has been halted until January
US TV show host Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for Covid-19 but assured fans that she is feeling fine.
The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show shared the news of her diagnosis on her various social media pages on Thursday evening.
In a short note posted on her Instagram and Twitter pages, the comedienne did not explain how she contracted the deadly virus but said “anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified and I am following all proper CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines”.
DeGeneres rounded off the statement by informing fans that she'd see them after the holidays and urged everyone to stay “healthy and safe”.
A representative said production of the show had been halted until January.
DeGeneres is the latest celebrity to test positive for the disease. Actors Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Bryan Cranston and Hugh Grant, along with singers Kanye West, Bad Bunny and Gloria Estefan are among those who have said they were diagnosed with the virus or had suffered symptoms.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show is filmed in the Los Angeles area, which this week reimposed restrictions on household gatherings and shut down indoor and outdoor dining amid a surge of coronavirus cases.
— Additional reporting by Reuters