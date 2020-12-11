Mzansi fully behind Miss SA beauty queens as they gear up to represent us on the world stage

When SA beauty queens Thato Mosehle, Shudufhadzo Musida and Natasha Joubert take to the world stage to represent SA at Miss Supranational, Miss World and Miss Universe respectively, they will have the full support of South Africans.

After the Miss SA organisation made the announcement on Thursday, scores took to social media to express support for the three beauties, with some even toying around with the possibility of SA bagging all three titles.

“SA will be well-represented at Miss World. Seeing Shudufhadzo Musida over these few weeks after she was crowned Miss SA, there is no doubt SA will be bringing the Miss World crown home,” tweeted one user.

Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels said the three pageants represent different values.

“Miss World is looking for a woman who is sophisticated, elegant and has a heart of service. Miss World is all about their beauty with a purpose platform. It is important for us to send someone out there who will live out that ethos of beauty with a purpose,” he said.