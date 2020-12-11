Lifestyle

Win a R5,000 lunch for six with the new comedy 'Dinner with Friends'

This charming holiday comedy is now showing in cinemas

11 December 2020 - 16:33
Holiday happiness: a scene from Dinner with Friends.
Image: Supplied

We can all relate to the holiday festivities over December, when family and friends get together to create the perfect recipe for conflict and disaster.

In Dinner with Friends, a charming new holiday comedy with all the trimmings that is now showing in cinemas, Abby (Kat Dennings — Thor, 2 Broke Girls) is looking forward to a laid-back Thanksgiving with her best friend Molly (Malin Akerman — 27 Dresses, Billions).

But the friends’ plans for a quiet turkey dinner go up in smoke when they’re joined by Molly’s new boyfriend and her flamboyant mother. Throw in some party crashers including Molly’s old flame, a wannabe shaman and a trio of “fairy gay mothers”, and it’s a recipe for a comically chaotic holiday no-one will ever forget — even if they wanted to!

The cast also includes Aisha Tayler and Jane Seymour (Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman) as Molly’s flamboyant mother.

This movie is the perfect holiday fare for rounding up your friends, letting your hair down and enjoying this feast of dysfunctional friendships and relatable moments.

Watch the trailer:

Win a R5,000 lunch with Dinner with Friends

One lucky reader can win a lunch for six guests at the Beaulieu Barn in Kyalami, hosted by BGorgeous Events Catering, to the value of R5,000!

The winner can book a table for any convenient and available date. Guests are welcome to take their own beverages. This is the perfect opportunity to have a great time with your friends during the holiday season.

Situated in Kyalami, Gauteng, the Beaulieu Barn offers delectable and delightful lunches over weekends only. The intimate set-up is relaxed yet elegant and offers a bespoke weekly menu.

How to enter

Answer this easy question: Who plays the role of Abby, the host of the Thanksgiving dinner? Email the answer to events@empire-ent.africa with your name and phone number, and you could win!

The winner will be contacted on December 28 2020.

(Please note this prize is not transferable to cash. The winner and their guests will be responsible for their own travel and booking arrangements.)

