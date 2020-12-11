Win a R5,000 lunch for six with the new comedy 'Dinner with Friends'

We can all relate to the holiday festivities over December, when family and friends get together to create the perfect recipe for conflict and disaster.

In Dinner with Friends, a charming new holiday comedy with all the trimmings that is now showing in cinemas, Abby (Kat Dennings — Thor, 2 Broke Girls) is looking forward to a laid-back Thanksgiving with her best friend Molly (Malin Akerman — 27 Dresses, Billions).

But the friends’ plans for a quiet turkey dinner go up in smoke when they’re joined by Molly’s new boyfriend and her flamboyant mother. Throw in some party crashers including Molly’s old flame, a wannabe shaman and a trio of “fairy gay mothers”, and it’s a recipe for a comically chaotic holiday no-one will ever forget — even if they wanted to!

The cast also includes Aisha Tayler and Jane Seymour (Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman) as Molly’s flamboyant mother.

This movie is the perfect holiday fare for rounding up your friends, letting your hair down and enjoying this feast of dysfunctional friendships and relatable moments.

Watch the trailer: