Are you happy? The science behind the smiles

The tried and true sources of happiness in human lives haven’t gone away during the pandemic, writes Claire Keeton, but you do need to look harder for them

If talking to strangers on a train can make even introverts happier, as scientific research shows, it is not surprising that the blanket of social isolation smothering the world has led to a spike in depression and anxiety. But people are also becoming more intent on the pursuit of happiness, with 2.5-million people from all over the world enrolling since March in a “science of wellbeing” course offered free online by Yale University’s professor Laurie Santos.



“I think people are really searching for evidence-based ways to improve their mental health,” says Santos, a cognitive scientist whose Happiness Lab podcast has had more than 20-million unique downloads...