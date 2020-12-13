Society
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on her 'fantastic' reign, future plans
SA’s Miss Universe feels the world is hers for the taking
13 December 2020 - 00:04
It’s been a year of laughter and tears for Zozi Tunzi, who this week celebrated the anniversary of her Miss Universe crowning. From being inundated with tonnes of toilet paper from concerned coronavirus hoarders to an embarrassing chair incident in Indonesia and a few cyberbullies who kept her up at night, the Eastern Cape beauty has had an eventful year.
But despite the pandemic keeping her mostly in lockdown for the past nine months, Tunzi told the Sunday Times in an interview this week that her reign so far had been “fantastic”...
