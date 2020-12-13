Opinion

Truth is stranger than fiction, not sexier

You should never compare your life with that of a made-up character in a novel, you'll always come off less interesting

There's a wall in our family home filled edge-to-edge by my father with photos of us. My siblings, their spouses and children; playing sport, celebrating milestones, catching fish, growing up too fast. Since I choose to have no spouse or kids (that I know of), my spot on the wall houses a selfie of myself and an ex on a trip to Liverpool.



When I visited about two years after we'd broken up, and a year into my current relationship, I noticed that picture had been quietly replaced with a new picture of me and my current guy. Similar pose, similar vibe, different location, different guy...