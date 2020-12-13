Motoring

Why the Porsche 911 has enthralled petrolheads for over 55 years

Here's the secret to this German sportster's enduring appeal

What makes a car sexy? It is a question that traffics a fair amount of debate - not to mention argument. It's also one with no correct answer.



Unsurprising, really, as looks are totally subjective. Case in point: the greater motoring fraternity frequently cites the classic Jaguar E-Type as the world's most pornographic automobile, yet I find it unappealing and overrated. Crush one now and I wouldn't flinch. I've expressed this sentiment to people many times and many times I've been shot down. Especially when I counter with the car that sends my internal temperature gauge rising, the Porsche 911...