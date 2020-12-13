Lifestyle

Motoring

Why the Porsche 911 has enthralled petrolheads for over 55 years

Here's the secret to this German sportster's enduring appeal

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
13 December 2020 - 00:02

What makes a car sexy? It is a question that traffics a fair amount of debate - not to mention argument. It's also one with no correct answer.

Unsurprising, really, as looks are totally subjective. Case in point: the greater motoring fraternity frequently cites the classic Jaguar E-Type as the world's most pornographic automobile, yet I find it unappealing and overrated. Crush one now and I wouldn't flinch. I've expressed this sentiment to people many times and many times I've been shot down. Especially when I counter with the car that sends my internal temperature gauge rising, the Porsche 911...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mzansi fully behind Miss SA beauty queens as they gear up to represent us on ... Lifestyle
  2. 'Mine are better': Tito Mboweni takes shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's shoe game The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  4. You can be winning awards and crying yourself to sleep: Zahara Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA beauties vow to make country 'proud' at international pageants Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...