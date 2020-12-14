'His like will never be seen again': Spy novelist John le Carré dies aged 89

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy author John le Carré, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, has died aged 89.

His agent said in a statement that David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carré, died after a short illness in Cornwall, southwestern England, on Saturday evening.

“His like will never be seen again, and his loss will be felt by every book lover, everyone interested in the human condition,” said Jonny Geller, CEO of The Curtis Brown Group.

Le Carré was survived by his wife, Jane, and four sons. The family said in a brief statement he had died of pneumonia.

By exploring treachery at the heart of British intelligence in spy novels, le Carré challenged Western assumptions about the Cold War by defining for millions the moral ambiguities of the battle between the Soviet Union and the West.