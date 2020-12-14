A bumper weekend of DStv entertainment

It’s December and time to celebrate with gifts, love and family, however you unite to share your joy this season.

But what can you give the whole family that’s delicious yet won’t stretch your waistband , educational without giving anyone the back-to-school jitters, that’ll take you all over the world without even the slightest risk, and can bring you Capital D-drama that you can all talk about for months, without being mean to a single person? A something-for-everyone gift that’ll suit everyone’s taste will be a perfect fit, and won’t take up any space.

It’s TV. Actually, it’s the TV you already have … but with more TV on it. And you can try it on at home, first.

If you’re a DStv customer on any* package, all you need to do is download the DStv App on your smart device and you will be able to see every** channel from Wednesday, December 16 to Sunday, December 20.

From Wednesday, December 16 to Sunday, December 20, all DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access customers can watch all** channels on DStv using the DStv app.

So if you’ve been on the fence about upgrading your package and wondering whether you or the family will even watch that much TV, this is a perfect time to try it all out, explore and see what everyone loves and which channels they keep going back to for more.

*excludes EasyView

**excludes M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2 and fliekNET. These channels can be linked to your subscription on a month-to-month basis via ADD Movies.

Feel every moment anytime, anywhere with the DStv app