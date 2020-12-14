'Pathological liar' Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse as ex FKA twigs sues him

More abuse allegations have emerged against US actor Shia LaBeouf, three days after his former girlfriend FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against him for sexual battery.

Last week, twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the actor, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship.

The British musician is seeking unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress.

On Sunday, singer Sia came out in support of twigs, while accusing LaBeouf of being a “pathological liar” who “conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single”.

“I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself - stay safe, stay away,” Sia told her 3.7 million followers on Twitter.

She also praised twigs for speaking out, saying she was “proud” of the British musician for being “courageous”.