Why Cassper Nyovest is a proud supporter of the Galaxy A Series

This year was a monumental year for Cassper Nyovest as he released new music and introduced a possible superstar in the making to the world. Nyovest continues to echo the voices of Mzansi’s young, vibrant population — a new generation on the lookout for experiences that propel them to their next step to get ahead. That’s why his partnership with the Galaxy A Series takes on a new meaning.

The Samsung Galaxy A Series is a perfect fit for the country’s youth — a device that offers innovation and premium features for all. These are just a few of the reasons SA superstar has been a proud and vocal supporter of the Galaxy A Series. From large, immersive screens and awesome new camera technology, to long-lasting battery performance, the Galaxy A series has everything you want from a phone in an affordable package.

Nyovest has a bold approach to his artistry that connects with many South Africans. His focus is on defying the odds and creating what makes people happier, values which Samsung enthusiastically shares. The Galaxy A Series offers seamless integration and access to the latest Android updates that amplifies the user experience, while protecting Galaxy fans from unnecessary security breaches.

Samsung also provides Samsung Knox, a defence-grade end-to-end security platform, regular Android security updates and the apps people use and love most. Devices such as the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31 have fingerprint sensors to ensure that what’s on your phone stays on your phone.

Access to Samsung Pay, a simple digital wallet, allows you to use your cards instead of cash and do contactless payments almost anywhere on compatible Samsung devices.

Working with Nyovest, Samsung also created #CassperNyovestAlarm last year, which was recently made available on newly launched devices such as Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A31. Galaxy users can customise their phone notifications and alarm noises to the voices of selected popular personalities, including Baba Mthethwa, Cathy Mohlahlana, Maps Maponyane and many more.

Samsung has a pioneering approach to everything it does. Like the musician, it pushes boundaries, making Samsung and Cassper Nyovest a partnership that’s made for the A-list.

This article was paid for by Samsung.